Oromocto First Nation makes colouring book in Wolastoqey language

For most grandparents, getting a colouring book for your grandchild is as simple as walking into a store.

Finding one that reflects an Indigenous culture and language isn't as easy.

But when Ann Paul was at Oromocto First Nation's powwow this summer, she picked up some Wolastoqey colouring books that had been in the making since 2020.

It was a special moment for Paul, who's been watching her family and community reclaim their culture and language with each generation that passes.

Oromocto First Nation launched new books and an app at its powwow this summer that will help Indigenous youth learn to speak Wolastoqey.

She gave the books to her grandchildren, hoping that as they learn the Wolastoqey language, they can also teach her.

"They're the generation my mother has been fighting for," Paul said.

Oromocto First Nation launched its Wolastoqey alphabet colouring book this June, along with two children's books written entirely in Wolastoqey and a vocab-building app.

Oromocto First Nation provided these books to kids at the powwow for free. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Ann Paul said producing these books for kids is one way Oromocto First Nation is looking out for the next seven generations. 'They’ve done a really good job. They have really good intentions.' (Ann Paul/CBC)

The colouring books even have a pronunciation guide. If people want to build their language-speaking skills even more, there's also an app they can download. (Ann Paul/CBC)

