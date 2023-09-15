Oromocto First Nation makes colouring book in Wolastoqey language
Children's books and language-learning app also launched at summer powwow
This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.
For most grandparents, getting a colouring book for your grandchild is as simple as walking into a store.
Finding one that reflects an Indigenous culture and language isn't as easy.
But when Ann Paul was at Oromocto First Nation's powwow this summer, she picked up some Wolastoqey colouring books that had been in the making since 2020.
It was a special moment for Paul, who's been watching her family and community reclaim their culture and language with each generation that passes.
She gave the books to her grandchildren, hoping that as they learn the Wolastoqey language, they can also teach her.
"They're the generation my mother has been fighting for," Paul said.
Oromocto First Nation launched its Wolastoqey alphabet colouring book this June, along with two children's books written entirely in Wolastoqey and a vocab-building app.
Ann's Eye
Photographer Ann Paul brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick. Click here or on the image below to see more of her work.