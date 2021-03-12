Fire displaces dozens of Oromocto residents

The Canadian Red Cross says it's helping more than two dozen tenants who have been displaced after a fire at an apartment building in Oromocto.

The Red Cross news release says a few tenants were treated at the scene, but there were no reports of serious injuries from the fire on Onondaga Street.

The fire broke out shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, the release says, and damaged a three-storey, 22-unit apartment building in Oromocto, 22 kilometres southeast of Fredericton. This is the second fire that displaced people on Onondaga Street in the last 12 months. Last April, 40 people had to leave an apartment building on that street after a fire broke out on a Wednesday afternoon.

The Oromocto Fire Department said no one is available to comment Friday morning, but the Red Cross news release says the department is planning to provide an update at the Hazen Park Community Centre at 12 p.m., and explain "which tenants can safely return to undamaged sections of the building."

A file photo of firefighters working on a blaze at an apartment building on Onondaga Street last April, the same street where Thursday night's fire occurred (Submitted by Taylor Roy)

Red Cross volunteers are finding emergency lodging and food for 15 tenants from 10 apartments. The rest of the residents have made their own arrangements.

"Red Cross support is still available to any other tenants who did not register but may still need help as some sections of the building may be off limits for an undetermined time for repairs and cleanup of fire, smoke or water damage," the release said.