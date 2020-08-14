COVID-19 helps keep Oromocto curling team together

This story is part of a series on the impact of COVID-19 on New Brunswick athletes

Just as the pandemic started, Andrea Crawford announced her team wouldn't be back for a new season. She didn't expect COVID-19 would help keep her team together.

"I was kind of ready for the break and ready for the break mentally too, so at the time it wasn't super hard for me. I was certainly very accepting of the direction everyone wanted to go," said Crawford, skip for the Oromocto-based curling team.

In February, Crawford found out one of her teammates, Jennifer Armstrong, would be moving away. The team found a replacement, but in March, Jillian Babin announced she would also be moving because her partner was in the military and would be posted elsewhere.

Meanwhile Crawford's only remaining teammate, Kate Forward, was graduating from nursing and preparing for the next phase of her life. So the team that had just been to the Scotties Canadian championships and had played together the past two seasons, broke up.

"We decided that we would kind of just go our separate ways, and personally for me, see what opportunities came," said Crawford.

Together again

Andrea Crawford was ready for a break but is happy to be going back out on the ice. (Submitted by Andrea Crawford)

After announcing the team wouldn't play next season, Crawford didn't think about it much. But then COVID-19 changed plans.

Babin's partner's posting was delayed, keeping her around. And the pandemic meant curling would be a shorter season than usual, making it less of a commitment.

"The three of us got back together and started discussions about having a team for next year," said Crawford.

The team invited rival Sylvie Quillian to the team, she accepted, and Crawford once again had a foursome.

"It's certainly exciting to think about that I'll still have that to do. That's kind of always been my outlet. That's been a part of my life every winter and every offseason too," said Crawford.

"To know that I'll — hopefully unless things change — that we'll still be able to get out and get together with the curling team and the curling community in some manner, I really look forward to that."