'We hauled for 5 days': Town of Oromocto cleans up illegal dump site

Officials with the Town of Oromocto say they've finished cleaning up a large illegal dumping site at one of its public works yards.

"We hauled for five days," said Steven Basque, an engineer with the town's public works department.

A tip lead CBC News to piles of household trash, as well as large appliances, tires, electronic waste, broken toilets, gas jugs and building materials.

Much of the waste had been bulldozed into the ground.

The town is taking steps to prevent any future illegal dumping on its property, including locking its gates and posting proper garbage disposal information. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Basque says multiple third-party contractors had access to the site. He suspects one of them didn't know what could be buried and what needed to be removed.

Once the dump site was discovered, cleaning it up became a priority. Over the last two weeks, the town worked to unearth the garbage, sort it, and properly dispose of it.

Soil hasn't been tested

Basque said they found more waste than he was expecting, but it's all been removed.

"We cleaned up everything, we dug everything," he said. "Everything has been cleaned up the way that it should have been done."

Basque says the soil hasn't been tested for contaminants, but it's something they are considering.

The dump site was in a sensitive area, near the town's water tower and about 200 metres from the Gateway wetlands nature park.

Basque said steps have been taken to ensure the illegal dumping doesn't happen again.

"Now there's a gate closed at all times," he said. "We've posted a sign to have no dumping and the address of the Fredericton Region Solid Waste Commission is on there."