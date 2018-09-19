Lincoln Bridge closure possibly caused by 2017 crash involving dump truck

The latest closure of the Oromocto River Bridge — also known as the Lincoln Bridge — might be related to a previous crash involving a dump truck, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says.

The bridge found on Route 102, closed in February of 2017 after a dump truck hit the top of it, and the structure failed a safety inspection the next day.

For more than 11 weeks, traffic was rerouted via Nevers Road while the bridge was repaired.

According to the department, nine of 14 horizontal beams were damaged during that accident and staff worked on the repairs.

Jeremy Trevors, a spokesperson with the department, said a full inspection was done before the bridge reopened in May. But a scheduled safety inspection by department staff on Friday, found damage to several horizontal support beams below the bridge.

"Five of seven floor stringers in one area below the bridge on the south span had broken connectors," said Trevors.

"What caused the recent damage is unknown and although this incident may be associated with the previous one, it is difficult to confirm that at this time," he said.

Spring flooding can be ruled out as a possible cause because Trevors said the bridge was not affected by it.

Repair plan being developed

The department said a repair plan is being developed and the bridge will remain closed until repairs are made.

Traffic is being rerouted to the Trans-Canada Highway and Nevers Road.

The detour for motorists travelling between Oromocto and Fredericton is about two kilometres longer and takes the same amount of time to drive.

But for residents of a subdivision on the outskirts of Oromocto near the bridge, it's about a 15 kilometre drive into town.