Organigram denies negligence in 2019 legionnaires' disease outbreak

Organigram has denied negligence in court filings relating to the 2019 legionnaires' disease outbreak in Moncton that left 16 people ill.

Twelve of those who became ill are suing the Moncton-based cannabis grower, alleging it failed to properly test and clean its cooling towers, resulting in high levels of legionella bacteria that caused the 2019 outbreak.

McInnes Cooper lawyer David Wallace filed statements of defence on behalf of the company in 11 of the cases on Aug. 31.

The filings acknowledge the company's cooling towers had high bacteria counts "coinciding" with the 2019 outbreak, but deny wrongdoing and say the company isn't responsible for harm to those who became ill.

The outbreak was announced in August 2019 and was declared over a month later. All 16 people who became ill with the severe form of pneumonia survived. Fifteen were hospitalized and some were placed in an induced coma.

Organigram says in the court filings that it took reasonable care regarding monitoring, assessing and addressing risk of elevated levels of legionella bacteria. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Records obtained by CBC News through multiple access-to-information requests revealed that Public Health pinpointed cooling towers on Organigram's facility as the origin of the outbreak.

The province and Organigram refused to publicly acknowledge that until December 2020.

"Organigram deeply regrets the impact of this incident on members of our community and their families last year," the company said in a statement in December.

The towers are mechanical equipment with water and a fan that are part of the centralized cooling system for a variety of types of buildings.

Bacteria can grow and spread into the community on mist carried from the towers by the wind. The illness doesn't spread person-to-person.

Richard Melanson said last fall he was still feeling the effects of legionnaires' disease more than a year after he was infected and spent time in hospital. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The 11 lawsuits Organigram responded to last month were filed by Wagners Law Firm in Halifax.

Lyndsay Jardine, a Wagners lawyer, declined to comment Thursday as they had yet to receive copies of the statements of defence.

Another lawsuit was filed separately by a Moncton lawyer, but Organigram has yet to file a statement of defence in that case.

The plaintiffs suing Organigram are Paul Richard, Robert Harvey, Jack Proud, Aaron McEachern, Martin Cormier, Shelly Cormier, Pierre Maillet, Richard Melanson, James Daley, Phyllis Hope, Tanya Jamieson-Smith and Claudette Lirette.

They either lived near, worked near, or travelled by the company's production facility before developing symptoms, their lawsuits state.

The lawsuits seek damages for "substantial psychological and personal injuries" resulting from Organigram's actions. The company denies they're entitled to damages.

The cases alleged Organigram was negligent in its operation of the cooling towers and didn't take adequate measures to reduce the risk of growth of the legionella bacteria that causes the illness.

The cases also alleged the company had a duty of care to properly test and maintain its cooling towers. The cases also note that Organigram failed to announce the risk to the public in a timely manner.

Public health officials have said regular maintenance of cooling towers can help prevent the buildup of legionella bacteria.

Organigram's response says "at all material times they took all reasonable care with regards to monitoring, assessing and addressing any risk of elevated levels of legionella bacteria at the facility and with regards to informing the public of any such risks (if any, which is denied) associated with the facility."

The response denies the company is liable for any harm to those who became ill, instead suggesting that if they did suffer health effects, it was the result of pre-existing conditions or unrelated conditions that weren't caused by Organigram.

The statements of defence, nearly identical in each of the 11 cases, call for the cases to be dismissed.

Organigram declined to comment for this story.

In August, Public Health announced it was investigating another outbreak of legionnaires' disease in the Moncton region. Seven people have become ill, one who has since died.

Testing determined three of those people were infected by bacteria from three different sources.

After this outbreak was declared, Organigram didn't answer questions and directed CBC's questions to Public Health.