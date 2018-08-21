Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick cannabis producer expands into Ontario

Organigran, a Moncton-based cannabis producer, is adding another jurisdiction to its growing list of markets.

Jordan Gill · CBC News ·
OrganiGram says it has now signed agreements or memorandums of understanding with five provinces to supply cannabis when recreational weed becomes legal in October. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Organigram announced Tuesday it has an agreement to supply cannabis to Ontario when recreational use of the drug is legalized in October.

In a statement, Organigram called Ontario "Canada's largest adult recreational market."

The population of Ontario is more than 14 million, while the total population of Organigram's other markets is only 5.7 million.

"Our agreement with the Province of Ontario is an important strategic milestone with significant impact for Organigram, but it also further galvanizes our ability to share our tremendous product experience and expertise with an even broader customer base," said Greg Engel, the Organigram CEO.

The company said it will provide the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corp. with 27 products, including dried cannabis, pre-rolled products and cannabis oils.

Organigram is already one of the suppliers for the New Brunswick market, along with Zenabis and Canopy Growth Corp.

The company said it has also signed agreements or memos of understandings with Prince Edward Island, Manitoba and Alberta.

