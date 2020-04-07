Nova Scotia's Court of Appeal has significantly reduced the scope of a class action lawsuit against Moncton-based cannabis producer Organigram Inc.

The case alleged that medical marijuana tainted with pesticides not approved for use on cannabis made customers using the product sick.

The ruling says the plaintiff failed to present enough evidence that the cannabis caused illness. As a result, members of the class can't claim damages for health effects.

"There is no evidence that there is a workable methodology to determine that the proposed adverse health-effects claims have a common cause," Justice Peter Bryson wrote in the decision.

What remains in the case relates to reimbursement of payments to customers who purchased cannabis in 2016.

"Organigram will continue to defend what remains of the class action as it has already voluntarily reimbursed many of its customers for this recall via a comprehensive credit and refund program," said a statement issued by Organigram Thursday.

The company declined an interview request.

The class-action lawsuit was filed after two large recalls in late 2016 and early 2017 of medical cannabis produced between Feb. 1 and Dec. 16, 2016 after testing found "trace" amounts of bifenazate, malathion and myclobutanil.

The pesticides are authorized for agricultural use but not for cannabis.

Dawn Rae Downton is the representative plaintiff in the class action lawsuit against Organigram. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

Dawn Rae Downton of Halifax is the representative plaintiff in the case.

Downton said she experienced nausea, dizziness and headaches, symptoms that subsided after she stopped consuming Organigram's cannabis.

The class action was certified, a procedural step that allows it to proceed, by a Nova Scotia judge last year.

The company appealed that certification, arguing there wasn't a methodology for establishing a connection between its cannabis and the symptoms customers alleged.

The three-judge appeal court panel agreed in the ruling issued Thursday, stating the judge who certified the case erred in that decision.