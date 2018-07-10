Chief Patricia Bernard one of 10 named to Order of New Brunswick

Madawaska Maliseet First Nation Chief Patricia Bernard is one of 10 people who were named as recipients of the Order of New Brunswick at official New Brunswick Day celebrations in Pokemouche on Monday.

Since 2000, the Order of New Brunswick has recognized more than 160 people who have "demonstrated a high level of excellence and achievement in their particular field," a government news release says.

"As the province's highest civilian honour, the Order of New Brunswick recognizes the important contributions individual New Brunswickers have made and are making in our province," Premier Blaine Higgs said in the news release.

"Congratulations to all of the recipients being named to the Order of New Brunswick. These exceptional individuals are an inspiration for all New Brunswickers and, through their example, encourage others to follow the same path of action and dedication."

An investiture ceremony will be held at Government House in October.

Bernard was inducted "for her outstanding achievements in uniting the Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick and for her work in the economic development of the Madawaska region," states the press release.

Her sister, Joanna Bernard, received the Order of New Brunswick in 2013 for "her tireless efforts to ensure the well-being and economic prosperity of the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation as well as all First Nations communities in our province."

Here are the nine other 2019 Order of New Brunswick recipients: