Moncton professor receives Order of Canada for environmental work

A professor at the University of Moncton is receiving the Order of Canada for his work on preserving Atlantic marine ecosystems.

Omer Chouinard is a professor emeritus of environmental studies at the University of Moncton.

According to a release announcing the honours, Chouinard received the award for "his efforts to protect ecosystems in the Maritimes as a professor of environmental studies."

Chouinard received a phone call from the Governor General's office about three weeks ago, but had to keep it to himself until the recipients were officially announced Saturday morning.

Flattered and thankful

He said he's flattered to receive the honour and thankful for the communities and people who have collaborated with him on projects over the years.

"If you want to build a strong community, you need to have a partnership in the community," Chouinard said. "You need to have a collaboration in the community and it's the building of trust you develop in a community [that's important]."

Chouinard has worked with fishing communities and watershed associations to better understand complex problems that affect ecosystems.

Order established in 1967

The Order of Canada is given to Canadians who have made outstanding contributions to society. It was established in 1967.

Derek Lister of Chalk River, Ont., and Fredericton also received the order for "his contributions to nuclear energy research and improvements to occupational safety."

Lister is a professor emeritus in chemical engineering at the University of New Brunswick.

Chouinard and Lister will be presented with their insignia at Rideau Hall in Ottawa in the new year.