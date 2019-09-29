Students at Moncton High School who share an Indigenous background will be marking Orange Shirt Day today, and sharing their culture with their classmates.

Chris Power, Fred Ouellette, Emma Leger and Madison Spencer have each discovered their Indigenous roots in different ways, but they all agree that honouring children who were sent to live in residential schools matters.

"I think ignorance is the problem," said Power. "Knowledge is important."

Residential schools operated across Canada until the 1990s. Approximately 150,000 children were sent there.

Students were forced to speak English or French while there. They were separated from their families and forced to assimilate into settler culture.

The day draws its name from the experiences of Phyllis Webstad, a residential school survivor whose orange shirt was taken from her when she attended a residential school in British Columbia.

Webstad said the colour has since reminded her of her experiences at the school.

Here are four Moncton High students who are celebrating Orange Shirt Day.

Christopher Power

Christopher Power, who recently discovered he is Mohawk through a DNA test, hopes to meet his birth parents at Christmas. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Power, 17, only discovered he was Mohawk two months ago through a DNA test.

He is originally from Ontario, but said he was adopted, and brought to New Brunswick.

"For most of my life I had no idea," he said of his Indigenous heritage.

We're very powerful people. It's just in our culture. It can help you stand stronger, stand taller - Christopher Power, Grade 12

From the DNA test, Power was able to track down his birth family and has since discovered he has 10 siblings. He hopes to visit over the Christmas vacation.

"It's given a sense of well-being, peacefulness knowing that and I can take pride in what I have," he said.

For Power, talking about Orange Shirt Day in his classes has opened the door for him to counter the ignorance about Indigenous people and their history that he sometimes sees.

"Some of the positive things I said personally was we're very powerful people. It's just in our culture. It can help you stand stronger, stand taller."

Emma Leger

Emma Leger wants to learn more about her Mi'kmaq heritage, especially the language which she describes as "beautiful and complex." (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Leger, 16, is also still learning about her Indigenous heritage and how it was lost over generations.

She said her grandfather was Mi'kmaw and grew up on reserve, but her mother grew up outside of the reservation without any knowledge of her culture.

"She really did make an effort to learn about herself and to do local things such as powwows and peace and friendship ceremonies," Leger said of her mother.

It's very important for people to know that that happened, and why the culture is not as out there as it would have been if residential schools had not taken place. - Emma Leger, Grade 11

"I would really like to learn more about it and more about not just the culture, but the language."

To Leger, the fact that so many Canadians don't know the history of residential schools, is telling.

"It's very important for people to know that that happened, and why the culture is not as out there as it would have been if residential schools had not taken place."

Leger hopes the awareness that Orange Shirt Day brings will prompt all young people, including those like her who have Indigenous roots, to learn more.

"It does make me feel more supported," she said. "An acknowledgement that it has happened and in a sense an apology for it and wanting to do better."

Madison Spencer

Madison Spencer looks forward to Orange Shirt Day and to sharing her family history with her classmates. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Spencer, 16, is of Mi'kmaw and Wolastoqiyik ancestry.

She grew up knowing about her heritage and visiting her family in Elsipogtog.

I feel powerful when I hear people learning about it because it's nice to know that they're considering us now. - Madison Spencer, Grade 11

"My Juju (grandmother) really made sure that I knew where I came from and what my family went through and what every Indigenous person went through," said Spencer

Spencer's great-grandfather was a victim of the residential school system. For her, "it's cool" to see her classmates learning about this part of Canada's history.

"I feel powerful when I hear people learning about it because it's nice to know that they're considering us now," she said.

"Learning it from my grandmother and all my other relatives, what they went through, it feels like it's inside me. So when I hear it, it's like they were considered."

Fred Ouellette

Fred Ouellette, who is still learning about his Mi'kmaq heritage, was shocked when he found out about the "shameful treatment of people" at residential schools. (Vanessa Blanch)

Fred Ouellette, 17, knows his grandfather is from Elsipogtog, but that's pretty much all he knows about his heritage.

"I've always felt I've been missing something throughout my life because I've always … been told I have First Nations heritage but I've never been taught about it."

"My dad was adopted at a young age," said Ouellette.

I'm not the only one. I'm sure there's other people out there who have no idea about their culture because it's been utterly decimated due to residential schools … and that's a really tragic thing. - Fred Ouellette, Grade 12

"All I know is that his father was from [Elsipogtog] which really disheartens me because I would really love to get more connected to my culture."

Ouellette has been taking every opportunity to learn more about his culture, and would like to see mandatory Indigenous studies classes at every Canadian school.

"I want to learn more so then I can go forward and try to restore a lot of what's been lost due to residential schools," he said.

"I'm not the only one. I'm sure there's other people out there who have no idea about their culture because it's been utterly decimated due to residential schools … and that's a really tragic thing."