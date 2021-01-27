The leaders of the three opposition parties in the New Brunswick legislature say they see merit in making the auditor general's job even more independent from the government.

Liberal Leader Roger Melanson, David Coon of the Greens and Kris Austin of the People's Alliance were responding to an academic thesis arguing that the executive branch — the cabinet and civil service — should have no role in selecting the next person to fill the position.

"The process should be totally independent," Melanson said.

In a doctoral dissertation, Brent White, a former audit director in the auditor general's office, called for shoring up the independence of the position.

The existing selection process involves a committee of four people, one of them being the clerk of the executive council, the province's top civil servant.

The other three members are the clerk of the legislature, a judge and "a member of the university community."

That committee must submit a list of names to the premier, who can then choose one of them after consulting other parties in the legislature.

Government spokesperson John McNeil calls it "a very co-operative process between the three branches of government with approval by the legislative assembly, which gives the process a high degree of transparency and independence."

A new auditor general has to be chosen sometime before the end of 2021. Auditor General Kim Adair-MacPherson's 10-year term is up, but last year it was extended until December.

White argues that a persuasive clerk of the executive council could lead the hiring process to settle on someone from within the government, something he said has happened too often.

Auditor general Kim Adair-MacPherson's term was up but has been extended until December. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Four of the seven auditors general since the modern creation of the job in 1967 previously held the position of comptroller in the Finance Department, where they oversaw government spending within the civil service.

White said that violates a fundamental principle in the accounting profession: that an auditor should not be too familiar with the organization being audited and should not be auditing any of their own work.

Coon said he agrees completely with White and would support legislation to put the hiring process under the sole authority of the legislature.

"I think it's an excellent proposal," Coon said. "I've had this concern for a while that the officers of the legislature are not selected by the legislature. It doesn't make any sense. It's another example of where the legislature's work is being done by the executive branch."

Austin said there's "certainly some merit to that argument," though he added there are other protections in place to ensure the auditor general is independent.

Those protections include the requirement for a two-thirds vote of the legislature to remove someone from the job, a threshold most majority governments could not meet on their own.

But he said a greater role for other parties would be an improvement.

Current auditor 'thorough,' Austin says

Austin also said he doesn't think Adair-MacPherson has let her previous role as comptroller temper her approach to her job.

"I've never seen even a hint of any type of holding back in her reports. I've always found her to be very thorough, at times even rightfully aggressive in some of her reporting."

Former finance minister Norm Betts, a business professor who was part of the committee that reviewed White's doctoral dissertation, supports his critique and sent copies of the paper to the four party leaders.