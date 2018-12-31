Operation Red Nose to go ahead on New Year's Eve

As winter weather wallops most of New Brunswick on New Year's Eve, an organization that brings party-goers home safely is expected to proceed with its work.

Paul Boudreau, the co-chair of Operation Red Nose, said he'll be monitoring the weather throughout the night in case conditions get worse.

"[If] the volunteers don't feel comfortable with driving or the weather just deteriorates to a point where it's just not safe, then we'll make the call to either continue the program tonight or stop," Boudreau said.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings and special weather statements throughout New Brunswick. Snowfall totals in the province could reach 20 centimetres by Tuesday, which could create messy driving conditions overnight.

"The more information we have then the more accurate determination we can make to continue or to pull people off the roads," Bourdreau said.

Operation Red Nose is a donation-based ride service that started in 2015. The service picks up passengers who are too inebriated or high to drive. Boudreau said they've driven about 200 people home safely since the program got underway in December.

The donations for Operation Red Nose go toward PRO Kids, a charity helping low-income children partake in recreational activities. Boudreau said they're on track to raise more than $6,000 this year. In 2017 they raised under $6,000.

"We're definitely trending in the right direction, but we probably will fall just short of what we're looking to get," Boudreau said.

He said the ride service, which runs on weekends, has been operational every evening it was scheduled so far this year.

This is the last weekend the service will be operating.

Boudreau said if they decide to stop offering the service New Year's Eve, they'll update their Facebook page and voicemail to notify their clients.