Operation Maroon Raider lets reservists try war games

People living near CFB Gagetown may have noticed the area shaking like a war zone at times this week. That's the point.

More than 1,000 Armed Forces reservists from around the Atlantic region have been practising war games at the base.

The service members spent summer learning the tricks of the trade, and the exercises give them a chance to try out what they learned.

Participants come from artillery, infantry and combat engineers.

A highlight for 2nd Lt. Devon Greene of the Nova Scotia Highlanders was getting to work with reservists from other trades. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Devon Green, a second lieutenant and infanteer with the Nova Scotia Highlanders, acted as platoon commander. She said the exercise gives reservists a view of how things fit and work together.

"We get to work with other trades, [reconnaissance] trades," she said. "The engineers took us across in the assault boats.

"We don't get a lot of opportunities like that within our own unit. We are all infanteers. So exercises like this let us come together with other trades and see how it all fits in the big picture."

The exercises, known collectively as Maroon Raider, give units different tasks, from crossing a stream to coming under attack.

Sgt. Robb Gibson, a reservist with the Woodstock Infantry, said the exercises allow younger reservists to hone their skills.

Sgt. Robb Gibson, a reservist with the Woodstock Infantry, said young reservists get an opportunity to train on guns they learned about all summer. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"The guns we have deployed is the LG 1 Mark II, and a good portion of our gun line right now are young gunners, who are just newly qualified," said Gibson.

"This helps to sharpen their skills that they've just learned this summer."

The saying goes "as plans are made, plans will change," which is also true with the exercises.

Constructing a temporary bridge across a stream ran into a hiccup when an important piece didn't arrive. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Sgt. Michael Quigley, a regular force engineer, was tasked with getting his troops across a 17-metre-wide stream.

But some parts didn't make it in time, which meant, just as in real war, the troops had to find another solution.

"One of the key parts didn't make it, our landing roller pedestal," said Quigley.

"Our guys are going to go and do a makeshift pedestal … they're going to be moving this heavy nose to the far side and we are going to be setting up a makeshift landing pedestal."

Sergeant Michael Quigley, a regular force engineer, was tasked with coming up with another way to get his troops across the stream. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Maj. Derek Spencer, a regular force engineer who's acting as a trainer during the exercises, said Quigley was adapting to the unexpected.

"He's still adapting to the terrain against a set of instructions, but he's adapting based on the conditions that he's facing," Spencer said.

"He's been instructed in ways to take care of that, and he's picked a method based on the ground. So he's matched up his understanding of the ground with his education and experience, and he's come up with a solution that has never been done before in this specific location."

The week-long exercise called Maroon Raider is for reservists from around the region. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Greene said the whole exercise is a thrill, and she enjoys seeing the team develop a plan and put it into action.

"Sometimes it doesn't always go as you planned, but overcoming those obstacles and hitting those unexpected moments and being able to overcome them without differing from your mission overall — for me that's where it all comes together."

Maroon Raider will wrap up Sunday.