Upham gypsum mine gets green light from Environment Department

A J.D. Irving Ltd. company has won environmental approval to proceed with a gypsum mine near the Hammond River in the Upham area.



Hammond River Holdings Ltd wants to build an open-pit gypsum mine on a 60-hectare (148-acre) property on Route 111.

Gypsum is a key ingredient in the manufacturing of wallboard.



The company would extract the gypsum by blasting and crushing the product on site before shipping it to Saint John.

About 35 to 40 transport truckloads per day would be required.

The mine site, at its closest point, is about 100 metres from the river's edge.

Salmon conservation a concern

The Hammond River is a known salmon stream.





The group's key concern, said past-president, Adam Chateauvert, is about contaminants in runoff from the property, which has two streams flowing into the river.



"That is one of the risks that we have identified and have concerns with," said Chateauvert.



He added there are still many unanswered questions because there is a phased approach leading up to the mine's opening.



Upham resident Sarah Blenis says the community is preparing a letter to New Brunswick Environment Minister Jeff Carr with a list of conditions it wants placed on Hammond River Holdings before the mine becomes operational (Brian Chisholm, CBC) The Hammond River Angling Association, a non-profit group composed largely of volunteers, has been following the application closely.The group's key concern, said past-president, Adam Chateauvert, is about contaminants in runoff from the property, which has two streams flowing into the river."That is one of the risks that we have identified and have concerns with," said Chateauvert.He added there are still many unanswered questions because there is a phased approach leading up to the mine's opening.

The company will be required to submit additional operating and monitoring plans before the final approval to operate is issued.



"There's more to come," Chateauvert said. "It becomes very hard to know exactly what the issues are going to be because they don't even know exactly what they are going to be doing yet."

Local resident Sarah Blenis started a community group to raise awareness about the project.



She's not happy the company has passed this hurdle.



"It looks like the minister of environment is acting more like the minister of industry," she said.

Worries about local wells

The environmental approval comes with a list of 29 conditions the company will have to adhere to. Blenis said she has big concerns with a condition related to potential impacts on nearby residential wells.



She's worried it may put the onus on the property owner to prove any damage to well water is caused by the mining activity.



She said the group is drafting a letter to Environment Minister Jeff Carr with a list of conditions the community wants placed on the company.



"We want a guarantee that if something happened to damage someone's home, or damage someone's land, or even the road itself, that the burden doesn't come onto the resident, that the proponent is responsible for the damages."

Other conditions in the approval document deal with traffic management, noise, blasting, wetland and watercourse management, and complaint resolution.



Hammond River Holdings spokesperson Mary Keith said the company is working to meet the 29 conditions set out in the document.



"We appreciate the feedback received from the public and scientists in developing a responsible plan for the Upham quarry," said Keith.



She added that an environmental protection plan has been filed with the Department of Environment and Local Government for "initial construction activities," including vegetation clearing, as well as the construction of settling ponds and access roads.



No date has been identified for the start of construction.