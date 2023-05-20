What's closed on Victoria Day in New Brunswick

The unofficial start of summer is here.

For most New Brunswickers, Victoria Day is a chance to welcome warmer weather.

As such, most businesses are closed Monday throughout the province.

Retail and grocery

N.B. Liquor and Cannabis N.B.

Sobeys and Walmart.

Champlain Place in Dieppe, the Regent Mall in Fredericton, and McAllister Place in Saint John.

Government offices

Service New Brunswick.

All public libraries.

City halls and administrative offices.Canada Post is closed, with no collection or delivery of mail. However, post offices operated by the private sector will be open based on the hours of the host business.

Transit