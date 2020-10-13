What's closed on Victoria Day in New Brunswick
Here is a list of what's closed on Monday.
A list of the stores closing on the May holiday
Here's is what is closed on Monday for Victoria Day.
Retail and grocery
- N.B. Liquor and Cannabis N.B.
- Atlantic Superstore and Sobeys.
- Champlain Place in Dieppe, the Regent Mall in Fredericton, and McAllister Place in Saint John.
Government offices
- Service New Brunswick.
- All public libraries.
- City halls and administrative offices.
Transit
- Codiac Transpo in Moncton.
- Fredericton City Transit.
- Saint John City Transit.
