Your guide to what's open and closed on Victoria Day

This Victoria Day may look vastly different for some, like those who usually travel to the United States or vacation to another province for the May long weekend.

Borders are closed because of COVID-19, and attractions and events that would normally be allowed to take place this weekend are either closed or cancelled.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, and Premier Blaine Higgs reminded the public on Friday to keep to their respective two-family household bubbles and follow physical distancing guidelines.

"I want everyone to enjoy this holiday weekend but I want everyone to be safe," Russell said on Friday.

Gatherings of 10 or fewer people outside the two-household bubble are allowed, but people must be outdoors and must remain two-metres apart.

Here's a guide to what's open and closed this long weekend.

Retail and grocery

Regent Mall in Fredericton, Champlain Place in Dieppe and McAllister Place in Saint John will be closed Monday.

Atlantic Superstore, Sobeys and Walmart will be closed.

NB Liquor will be closed.

Cannabis NB will be closed.

The Saint John City Market will be closed.

Government offices and public services

Fredericton City Transit, Codiac Transpo, Saint John Transit and Miramichi Transit will not run.

City halls and administrative offices are closed.

Service New Brunswick, which is currently operating by appointment only, is closed.

New Brunswick public libraries are closed.

Pharmacies and discount stores

Most Shoppers Drug Mart stores will be open, except locations at King's Place in Fredericton and Champlain Place in Dieppe.

Most Lawtons will be open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Some Dollaramas will be open Monday, but you should use the company's online locator to make sure the one nearest you is open.

Recreation