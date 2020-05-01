What's open and what's closed in N.B. on Thanksgiving Monday?

Most municipal services and retailers around the province will be closed on Monday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Schools, universities and colleges will also be closed. Some services or retailers will be operating with modified holiday hours.

Here's a snapshot of what's open and what's closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

Retail and grocery:

Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open with reduced hours depending on location.

Walmart, Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations will be closed.

NB Liquor locations will be closed.

Regent Mall, McAllister Place and Champlain Place will be closed.

The Saint John City Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tourist attractions:

The Hopewell Rocks will be open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m on Monday. This will also be their final day of the season.

The Magnetic Hill Zoo will be open.

The Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

The Fredericton Region Museum will be closed.

Government offices, public services:

Service Canada and other federal offices will be closed.

Saint John City Hall, Fredericton City Hall, Moncton City Hall and city administrative offices will be closed.

Saint John Transit and Fredericton Transit will not be running.

Codiac Transpo in Moncton will operate on a modified schedule .

Provincial offices, including Service New Brunswick, will be closed.

Regular garbage collection will occur across the province.

Fredericton arenas, sports fields and the indoor pool will remain open.

Public libraries across New Brunswick will be closed.

Universities and schools: