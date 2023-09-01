What's open and closed in N.B. on Remembrance Day weekend

Remembrance Day falls on a Saturday this year, and most grocery and other retail stores will close for the holiday.

Municipal services and schools will mainly observe the holiday on Monday, Nov. 13, with certain exceptions.

Transit will not run in Saint John and Fredericton on Saturday.

Here's a glimpse at what's open and closed in New Brunswick on Remembrance Day.

Retail and grocery:

Remembrance Day, Saturday, Nov. 11:

Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open under regular hours, with others operating with reduced hours. Certain locations will be closed.

Walmart, Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations will be closed.

NB Liquor locations will be closed.

Regent Mall, McAllister Place and Champlain Place will be closed.

The Saint John City Market will be closed.

Government offices, public services:

Saint John Transit and Fredericton Transit will not be running.

Codiac Transpo in Moncton will operate on a modified schedule .

Service New Brunswick will be closed.

Regular garbage and fall leaf collection will occur across the province.

Fredericton arenas and the indoor pool will remain open.

Public libraries that are not normally open on Monday will be closed Saturday.

In Moncton, portions of Broadway Street, Massey Avenue and Peter Street will be closed between 10:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and between 12 p.m. and 12:15 p.m. for a Remembrance Day procession.

Monday, Nov. 13:

Service Canada will be closed.

Saint John City Hall, Fredericton City Hall, Moncton City Hall and city administrative offices will be closed.

Public libraries that are normally open Mondays will be closed.

Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton public transit will operate.

Service New Brunswick will be closed.

Universities and schools:

Monday, Nov. 13: