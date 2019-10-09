What's open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day?

If you're looking to pick up last minute snacks for your New Year's Eve party, you may want to check out what grocery stores are open and closed before you head out in the cold.

Here's a look at where you can and can't go on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Retail and grocery

Most Sobeys locations across the province are open New Year's Eve and closed New Year's Day. The opening and closing times vary from community to community. Sobeys' online store locator lists hours for each store in the province.

New Brunswick Walmarts are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. All locations in New Brunswick are closed Wednesday.

Atlantic Superstore hours vary Tuesday, but all locations are closed Wednesday.

NB Liquor stores are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year's Eve. All stores are closed New Year's Day.

Cannabis NB locations are also open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Tuesday and closed Wednesday.

Fredericton's Regent Mall and Moncton's CF Champlain Place and Saint John's McAllister Place are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. All three are closed Wednesday.

The Saint John City Market is open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed New Year's Day.

Government offices, public services

Fredericton Transit will stop operating early New Year's Eve. Buses will not run New Year's Day.

Saint John Transit will operate its regular schedule on New Year's Eve. There will be no service on New Year's Day.

Codiac Transpo will offer free service on New Year's Eve from 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on six transit routes: 51 Green Line, 52 blue Line, 61 Elmwood, 62 Hildegard, 64 Hospitals and 80/81 Riverview. There will be no transit service on New Year's Day.

Service New Brunswick will operate on its regular hours on Tuesday. Service New Brunswick and Service Canada are closed Wednesday.

Public libraries in the province are closed Wednesday.

Recreation