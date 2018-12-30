What's open and what's closed in New Brunswick on New Year's Day
If you're thinking of venturing out to pick up food on New Year's Eve or planning a shopping trip on New Year's Day, you might want to to check what's open and closed first.
Some retail services and government offices will be open Monday, but most will be closed Tuesday
If you're thinking of venturing out to pick up food on New Year's Eve or planning a shopping trip on New Year's Day, you might want to to check what's open and closed first.
Retail and grocery
- Regent Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on New Year's Eve and closed New Year's Day.
- NB Liquor is open New Year's Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed New Years Day.
- The Moncton West, Fredericton and Saint John East Walmart supercentres are open New Year's Eve from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed New Year's Day.
- The Woodstock Walmart is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year's Eve and closed New Year's Day
- McAllister Place is closed New Year's Day.
- CF Champlain Place is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Year's Eve and closed New Year's Day.
- Northumberland Square in Miramichi is closed New Year's Day.
- Sobeys Uptown Centre on Prospect Street in Fredericton is open 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year's Eve and closed New Year's Day.
- Sobeys on Regent Street in Fredericton is open New Year's Eve 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed New Year's Day.
- Sobeys Brookside Mall in Fredericton is open New Year's Eve 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed New Year's Day.
- Sobeys East Point in Saint John is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year's Eve and closed New Year's day. Sobeys Saint John West is open 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed New Year's Day.
- Sobeys Vaughan Harvey in Moncton is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year's Eve and closed New Year's Day.
Government offices and public services
- Fredericton City Hall is open New Year's Eve from 8:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. and closed New Year's Day.
- Saint John city offices are closed New Year's Day.
- Moncton City Hall is closed New Year's Day.
- Service NB is closed New Years Day.
- Codiac Transpo will not be operating New year's Day.
- Fredericton Transit will have reduced hours on New Year's Eve and will not be operating New Year's Day.
- There will be regular Saint John Transit service on New Year's Eve and no service on New Year's Day.