What's open, what's closed for the New Year's weekend?

The new year is upon us, but with the welcoming of 2023 comes holiday closures to end the week.

Most government offices will be closed on Jan. 2 to observe the New Year's Day holiday because it falls on a Sunday.

Most retail and grocery stores will only close on New Year's Day, with early closures on Dec. 31.

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed on the New Year's weekend across the province:

Retail and grocery

New Year's Eve, Dec. 31:

Sobeys, Walmart, Atlantic Superstore will be open, hours depend on location.

N.B. Liquor will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open, hours depend on location.

Saint John City Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Moncton Market will operate under regular hours.

Regent Mall in Fredericton will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CF Champlain mall in Dieppe will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McAllister Place in Saint John will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year's Day, Jan. 1:

Sobeys, Walmart, Atlantic Superstore will be closed.

N.B. Liquor will be closed.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open.

Saint John City Market will be closed.

Regent Mall in Fredericton will be closed.

CF Champlain mall in Dieppe will be closed.

McAllister Place in Saint John will be closed

Monday, Jan. 2

Sobeys, Walmart, Atlantic Superstore will be open with regular hours.

N.B. Liquor will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart will be open with regular hours.

Saint John City Market will be closed.

Regent Mall in Fredericton will be open.

CF Champlain mall in Dieppe will be open.

McAllister Place in Saint John will be open.

Government offices, public services

New Year's Eve, Dec. 31

Saint John Transit will run with regular service

Saint John city arenas will close at 4 p.m.

Codiac Transpo in Moncton will end some services early depending on the line. It will also offer a New Year's Eve service until 2 a.m. for six of its routes .

Fredericton Transit's last buses will depart Kings Place at 6:15 p.m.

New Year's Day, Jan. 1:

Saint John Transit will not run.

Saint John city arenas will be closed.

Codiac Transpo in Moncton will not run.

Fredericton Transit will not run.

Fredericton arenas will be closed.

All public libraries will be closed.

Monday, Jan. 2