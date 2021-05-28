What's open and what's closed on Easter weekend in New Brunswick

During the Easter long weekend, only Good Friday is a statutory holiday. While most shoppers can return to stores on Saturday, transit services in Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton will have different operating days.

Below is a list of what you need to know to prepare for the long weekend.

Here's what's closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday:

Retail and grocery

NB Liquor corporate stores

Cannabis NB

Grocery stores

CF Champlain Mall in Dieppe

Regent Mall in Fredericton

McAllister Place in Saint John

Government

Service New Brunswick will be closed from Friday to Monday

Service Canada will be closed

Canada Post will be closed

Public libraries will be closed Friday, Sunday, and Monday

Transit