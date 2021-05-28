What's open and what's closed on Easter weekend in New Brunswick
Here’s what’s open and closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
Government offices, transportation services will be closed Friday, Monday
During the Easter long weekend, only Good Friday is a statutory holiday. While most shoppers can return to stores on Saturday, transit services in Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton will have different operating days.
Below is a list of what you need to know to prepare for the long weekend.
Here's what's closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday:
Retail and grocery
- NB Liquor corporate stores
- Cannabis NB
- Grocery stores
- CF Champlain Mall in Dieppe
- Regent Mall in Fredericton
- McAllister Place in Saint John
Government
- Service New Brunswick will be closed from Friday to Monday
- Service Canada will be closed
- Canada Post will be closed
- Public libraries will be closed Friday, Sunday, and Monday
Transit
- Saint John transit will not operate on Friday, but will have regular service for the rest of the weekend
- Fredericton transit will not operate on Friday or Monday and has no Sunday service
- Codiac Transpo will not operate on Friday or Sunday
