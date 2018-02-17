What's open and closed on New Brunswick Day
Most retail and grocery stores are closed for New Brunswick Day on Monday but some tourist attractions and pharmacies are remaining open.
Grocery stores closed, transit not running Monday
Here's a look at what's open and closed across the province.
Retail and grocery:
- Walmart, Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations are closed.
- NB Liquor will be closed.
- Shoppers Drug Mart locations open.
Tourist attractions:
- Magnetic Hill Zoo will be open.
- Magic Mountain will be open.
- Le Pays de la Sagouine will be closed.
- Kings Landing will be closed.
- Resurgo Place will be open.
Government offices, public services:
- Fredericton City Hall, Saint John City Hall, Moncton City Hall will be closed.
- All public libraries are closed.
- Fredericton Transit, Codiac Transpo, Miramichi Transit and Saint John Transit will not be running.
- Service New Brunswick will be closed.
- All Service Canada locations will be closed.
