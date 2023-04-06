What's open, what's closed and what's happening on N.B. Day long weekend

New Brunswick Day on Monday will keep most retail and grocery options in the province closed and bus service won't be operating, but lots of summer attractions will be open.

There are also lots of activities happening across the province on the long weekend and on New Brunswick Day, including festivals, music and fireworks.

Here's what's open, what's closed and what's happening on the New Brunswick Day long weekend:

On New Brunswick Day

Retail and grocery:

Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open with some operating under reduced hours, depending on location.

Walmart, Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations will be closed.

N.B. Liquor Corporation locations will be closed.

Regent Mall, McAllister Place and Champlain Place will be closed.

The Saint John City Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attractions:

The Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton will be open on New Brunswick Day. (Magnetic Hill Zoo)

The Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton will be open from noon to 5 p.m. with free admission.

Fredericton's indoor and outdoor pools, Killarney Lake and Wilmot splash pad will remain open.

The Huntsman Marine Science Centre's Fundy Discovery Aquarium in Saint Andrews will be open.

The Kingsbrae Garden in Saint Andrews will be open.

The New Brunswick Botanical Garden in Edmundston will be open.

Resurgo Place in Moncton will be open.

Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton will be open.

Government offices, public services:

Saint John City Hall, Fredericton City Hall, Moncton city hall and city administrative offices will be closed.

Saint John Transit, Fredericton Transit and Codiac Transpo in Moncton will not be running.

Service New Brunswick will be closed.

Regular garbage collection will happen.

Public libraries across New Brunswick will be closed.

What's happening on the long weekend?

The City of Saint John will have New Brunswick Day fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. on the Long Wharf on Monday. (Daniel Thomas/Radio-Canada)

Monday celebrations:

The official New Brunswick Day celebrations on Monday will be held in Fredericton at the legislature starting at noon with main stage performers, children's activities, street performers and a market.

A flag raising event for New Brunswick Day will be held at 11 a.m. at Moncton city hall.

The City of Saint John will have New Brunswick Day fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. on Long Wharf.

A free day of activities will be held at Parc Haut-Shippagan, next to Camping Shippagan, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in celebration of New Brunswick Day. Activities will include music, an outdoor circus show, pony rides and an aquarium-mobile and interactive kiosk.

An Emancipation Day celebration will take place starting in front of Fredericton City Hall from noon to 1 p.m. with speeches, followed by a memorial walk to the Green near the Beaverbrook Art Gallery, where there will be activities including music, food, artists and a photo booth.

Music (tickets required):

American rock band Guns N' Roses is playing at the Croix Bleue Medavie Stadium in Moncton on Saturday with an Explore N.B. pre-concert festival for attendees from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. with activities including food sampling, buskers, a live artist and lawn games.

The Area 506 concert series and festival is happening in Saint John at Container Village from Friday to Sunday.

Sappyfest, a music and arts festival, is happening in Sackville from Friday to Sunday.

Other festivals: