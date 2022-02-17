Canada and New Brunswick are observing a National Day of Mourning holiday designated for the public sector on Monday for Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Here's what's open and what's closed in New Brunswick on Monday:

Retail and grocery

Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open regular hours.

Walmart, Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations will be open.

N.B. Liquor stores will be open.

The Saint John City Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tourist attractions

Hopewell Rocks park will be open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

The Magnetic Hill Zoo will be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Government offices, public services

Saint John City Hall, Fredericton City Hall, Moncton City Hall and city administrative offices will be closed.

Saint John Transit, Fredericton Transit and Codiac Transpo will operate under regular hours.

Regular garbage collection will occur across the province.

Fredericton arenas, sports fields and the indoor pool will remain open.

Saint John Common Council's regular Monday meeting has been rescheduled to the following week, Sept. 26.

Canada Post will have no mail delivery or collection on Monday.

Service New Brunswick will be closed.

All public libraries will be closed.

Universities and schools