What's open and closed in N.B. on National Day of Mourning for the Queen?
Government offices closed, transit still running
Canada and New Brunswick are observing a National Day of Mourning holiday designated for the public sector on Monday for Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
Here's what's open and what's closed in New Brunswick on Monday:
Retail and grocery
-
Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open regular hours.
-
Walmart, Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations will be open.
-
N.B. Liquor stores will be open.
-
The Saint John City Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tourist attractions
-
Hopewell Rocks park will be open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
-
The Magnetic Hill Zoo will be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Government offices, public services
-
Saint John City Hall, Fredericton City Hall, Moncton City Hall and city administrative offices will be closed.
-
Saint John Transit, Fredericton Transit and Codiac Transpo will operate under regular hours.
-
Regular garbage collection will occur across the province.
-
Fredericton arenas, sports fields and the indoor pool will remain open.
-
Saint John Common Council's regular Monday meeting has been rescheduled to the following week, Sept. 26.
-
Canada Post will have no mail delivery or collection on Monday.
-
Service New Brunswick will be closed.
-
All public libraries will be closed.
Universities and schools
-
Schools in New Brunswick will be closed.
-
All New Brunswick Community College locations will be closed and no classes will be held.
-
Both University of New Brunswick locations will be closed.
-
Mount Allison University will be open on Monday. Classes and activities will proceed as normal.
-
St. Thomas University cancelled classes and campus study spaces. The George Martin Hall cafeteria will be open based on weekend hours.
-
New Brunswick College of Craft and Design will be closed and classes cancelled. Students will still have access to the building.
-
Université de Moncton's three campuses will be closed on Monday and classes are cancelled.
