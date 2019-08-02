What's opened and closed on New Brunswick Day

Although most retail and grocery stores are closed for New Brunswick Day on Monday, some tourist attractions and museums are staying open.

Here's a look at what's open and closed across the province.

Retail and grocery

NB Liquor will be closed.

Fredericton's Regent Mall, Moncton's CF Champlain Place and Saint John's McAllister Place are closed.

Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore and Walmart are closed.

Government offices, public services

Fredericton Transit and Codiac Transpo will not be operating.

Saint John Transit will run on a Sunday schedule.

Service New Brunswick and Service Canada are closed.

Public libraries in the province will be closed.

Galleries, tourist attractions and museums