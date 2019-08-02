What's opened and closed on New Brunswick Day
Although most retail and grocery stores are closed for New Brunswick Day on Monday, some tourist attractions and museums are staying open. Here's a look at what's open and closed across the province.
Most malls, grocery stores and public services will be closed
Retail and grocery
- NB Liquor will be closed.
- Fredericton's Regent Mall, Moncton's CF Champlain Place and Saint John's McAllister Place are closed.
- Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore and Walmart are closed.
Government offices, public services
- Fredericton Transit and Codiac Transpo will not be operating.
- Saint John Transit will run on a Sunday schedule.
- Service New Brunswick and Service Canada are closed.
- Public libraries in the province will be closed.
Galleries, tourist attractions and museums
- The Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- In Saint John, the New Brunswick Museum is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Resurgo Place in Moncton maintains its regular operating hours on New Brunswick Day. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Kings Landing is open.
- Magic Mountain is operating on its regular hours.
- Le Pays de la Sagouine is open.
