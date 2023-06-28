What's open, closed and planned in N.B. on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Events are happening across the province on Saturday to mark the holiday
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Sept. 30, was declared a provincial holiday by the New Brunswick government last year, which means that provincial services will be closed.
The date falls on a Saturday this year, so some services that are typically closed Saturday will observe the day off on Monday.
There are also several events happening in the province in honour of the day.
Here's what's open, what's closed and what's happening Saturday in New Brunswick on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and on Monday, Oct. 2:
Retail and grocery:
Saturday, Sept. 30 - National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
-
Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open regular hours.
-
Walmart, Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations will be open regular hours.
-
N.B. Liquor locations will be open at reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.
-
The Saint John City Market will be closed.
-
St. Mary's Supermarket will be closed.
-
Regent Mall in Fredericton will be open.
-
CF Champlain mall in Dieppe will be open.
-
McAllister Place in Saint John will be open.
Monday, Oct. 2
-
Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open regular hours.
-
Walmart, Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations will be open regular hours.
-
N.B. Liquor locations will be open.
-
The Saint John City Market will be open.
-
St. Mary's Supermarket will be closed.
-
Regent Mall in Fredericton will be open.
-
CF Champlain mall in Dieppe will be open.
-
McAllister Place in Saint John will be open.
Government offices, public services:
Saturday, Sept. 30 - National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
-
Service Canada and other federal offices will be closed.
-
Saint John Transit, Fredericton Transit and Codiac Transpo will operate under regular hours.
-
Service New Brunswick will be closed.
-
Public libraries not regularly open on Mondays will be closed.
Monday, Oct. 2
-
Service Canada and other federal offices will be closed.
-
Saint John city hall, Fredericton city hall, Moncton city hall and city administrative offices will be closed.
-
Saint John Transit, Fredericton Transit and Codiac Transpo will operate under regular hours.
-
Service New Brunswick will be closed.
-
Regular garbage collection will occur across the province.
-
Fredericton arenas, sports fields and the indoor pool will remain open.
-
Public libraries regularly open on Mondays will be closed.
Universities and schools
Monday, Oct. 2
-
Schools in New Brunswick will be closed.
-
All New Brunswick Community College locations will be closed.
-
Both University of New Brunswick locations will be closed.
-
Mount Allison University will be open. It cancelled classes in lieu of the holiday on Friday, Sept. 29.
-
St. Thomas University will be closed.
-
New Brunswick College of Craft and Design will be closed.
-
All three Université de Moncton campuses will be closed.
Some of the events happening Saturday for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
-
Under One Sky will host an event at the Sitansisk Powwow grounds between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
-
A truth and reconciliation gathering will take place at 1 p.m. at Queen Elizabeth Park with First Nation communities Esgenoopetitj, Metepenagiag and Natoaganeg, along with the City of Miramichi.
-
Amlamgog First Nation, also known as Fort Folly, will be hosting a youth mini powwow and other events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-
A truth and reconciliation gathering will take place at 2 p.m. on the Oinpegitjoig (Pabineau First Nation) powwow grounds with a smudging, sacred fire, women's hand drums and rattles and a reception to follow.
-
A walk and flag raising will be held at Esgenoopetitj School at 10 a.m.
-
The first cycle for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation will be held starting at 10 a.m., with cyclists meeting at Hazen Park in Oromocto. The route is 47 kilometres, but a shorter route for kids will go to the train bridge and back.
-
A ceremony will be held at Moncton City Hall Plaza at 1 p.m. Hubert Francis of the Elsipogtog First Nation will offer a blessing and teachings.
-
A commemorative ceremony will be held on both Saint John and Fredericton University of New Brunswick campuses from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In Fredericton, it will be held on the fourth floor of the Richard J. Currie Centre in the performance gym. In Saint John, it will be held in the Ganong Hall Lecture Theatre.
-
The City of Saint John will host an Indigenous-led healing walk at 1 p.m. on the Great Canadian Trail in Rockwood Park. Elder Lisa Dutcher and Drum Group Wolastoqewi Apijik will lead the walk.
-
At 7:30 p.m., Ensemble Constantinople, with director Kiya Tabassian, will present a program of early Indigenous music in the Conservatory of Music Brunton Auditorium at Mount Allison University in Sackville.