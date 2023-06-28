What's open, closed and planned in N.B. on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Sept. 30, was declared a provincial holiday by the New Brunswick government last year, which means that provincial services will be closed.

The date falls on a Saturday this year, so some services that are typically closed Saturday will observe the day off on Monday.

There are also several events happening in the province in honour of the day.

Here's what's open, what's closed and what's happening Saturday in New Brunswick on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and on Monday, Oct. 2:

Retail and grocery:

Saturday, Sept. 30 - National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open regular hours.

Walmart, Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations will be open regular hours.

N.B. Liquor locations will be open at reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

The Saint John City Market will be closed.

St. Mary's Supermarket will be closed.

Regent Mall in Fredericton will be open.

CF Champlain mall in Dieppe will be open.

McAllister Place in Saint John will be open.

Monday, Oct. 2

Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open regular hours.

Walmart, Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations will be open regular hours.

N.B. Liquor locations will be open.

The Saint John City Market will be open.

St. Mary's Supermarket will be closed.

Regent Mall in Fredericton will be open.

CF Champlain mall in Dieppe will be open.

McAllister Place in Saint John will be open.

Government offices, public services:

A prayer and smudging ceremony took place at the City Hall Plaza in Moncton last year. This year, a ceremony will be held at the same place and Hubert Francis of the Elsipogtog First Nation will offer a blessing and teachings. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

Saturday, Sept. 30 - National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Service Canada and other federal offices will be closed.

Saint John Transit, Fredericton Transit and Codiac Transpo will operate under regular hours.

Service New Brunswick will be closed.

Public libraries not regularly open on Mondays will be closed.

Monday, Oct. 2

Service Canada and other federal offices will be closed.

Saint John city hall, Fredericton city hall, Moncton city hall and city administrative offices will be closed.

Saint John Transit, Fredericton Transit and Codiac Transpo will operate under regular hours.

Service New Brunswick will be closed.

Regular garbage collection will occur across the province.

Fredericton arenas, sports fields and the indoor pool will remain open.

Public libraries regularly open on Mondays will be closed.

Universities and schools

Monday, Oct. 2

Schools in New Brunswick will be closed.

All New Brunswick Community College locations will be closed.

Both University of New Brunswick locations will be closed.

Mount Allison University will be open. It cancelled classes in lieu of the holiday on Friday, Sept. 29.

St. Thomas University will be closed.

New Brunswick College of Craft and Design will be closed.

All three Université de Moncton campuses will be closed.

Some of the events happening Saturday for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Events to commemorate National Day for Truth and Reconciliation have been happening all week, including this walk at Killarney Lake on Friday. There are more events to come across the province on the day itself. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)