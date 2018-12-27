What's open and closed on Victoria Day

May long weekend is finally upon us.

Most stores and public services will be closed for the May long weekend, including NB Liquor, several of the malls in the province and Fredericton City Transit and Codiac Transpo.

Here's a list of what's open and what's closed this weekend.

Retail and grocery

Regent Mall in Fredericton, Champlain Place in Moncton and McAllister Place in Saint John are closed Monday.

The Saint John City Market is closed.

Atlantic Superstore and Sobeys are closed.

NB Liquor is closed.

Government offices and public services

Fredericton City Transit will not be running Monday, along with Codiac Transpo. Saint John City Transit will run on a Sunday schedule.

City halls and administrative offices are closed.

Service New Brunswick is closed.

New Brunswick public libraries are closed.

Museums and galleries