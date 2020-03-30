What's open and closed on Labour Day in New Brunswick?

Monday marks Labour Day, the last holiday of the summer. Most stores and attractions are closed.

Here's a look at what's open and closed across New Brunswick.

Retail and attractions

Sobeys locations are closed.

Atlantic Superstores are closed.

Walmarts are closed.

NB Liquor is closed.

Cannabis NB stores are closed.

Some pharmacies will be open.

Fredericton's Regent Mall is closed.

Moncton's CF Champlain Place is closed.

Saint John's McAllister Place is closed.

Kings Landing is closed.

The New Brunswick Museum in Saint John is closed on Mondays.

Resurgo Place in Moncton is closed.

New Brunswick public libraries are closed.

Government offices and public services