What's open, what's closed on Labour Day in New Brunswick?

Most retailers in New Brunswick will be closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday.

Transit will also not be running in Moncton, Saint John or Fredericton.

Here's a closer look at what's open and what's closed on Labour Day:

Retail and grocery:

Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open, some with reduced hours depending on location.

Walmart, Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations will be closed.

N.B. Liquor Corporation locations will be closed.

Regent Mall, McAllister Place and Champlain Place will be closed.

Saint John City Market will be closed.

Attractions:

Wilmot Park Splash Pad will have regular hours.

The Huntsman Marine Science Centre's Fundy Discovery Aquarium in Saint Andrews will be open.

Resurgo Place in Moncton will be closed.

Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton will be open.

Government offices, public services: