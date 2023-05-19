What's open, what's closed on Family Day in N.B.

Most retailers in New Brunswick will be closed on Monday for the Family Day holiday.

Schools, universities and colleges will also be closed.

Some Family Day activities will be happening for people looking to spend some time outdoors or get creative.

Here's a breakdown at what's open and what's closed on Family Day in New Brunswick:

Retail and grocery:

Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open with hours depending on location.

Walmart, Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations will be closed.

N.B. Liquor locations will be closed.

Regent Mall in Fredericton, McAllister Place in Saint John and CF Champlain in Dieppe will be closed.

The Saint John City Market will be closed.

Attractions:

The Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton will have Family Day activities with admission by donation from noon to 3 p.m., including painting, printmaking, sculpting and a music performance.

PolarFest in Moncton will run all weekend, but on Monday, will have a variety of activities, including a skating trail, sliding hill, ski rentals, llama adventures, printmaking, music, indoor skating and horse-drawn wagon rides.

Fredericton rinks and the indoor pool will remain open.

Kings Landing will have a Family Day walk from 9 a.m. to noon.

Government offices, public services:

Saint John City Hall, Fredericton City Hall, Moncton City Hall and city administrative offices will be closed.

Saint John Transit, Fredericton Transit and Codiac Transpo in Moncton will not be running.

Moncton and Saint John city council meetings will be moved to Tuesday.

Service New Brunswick will be closed.

Regular garbage collection will happen across the province, but routine schedules may not.

All public libraries across New Brunswick will be closed.

Universities and schools: