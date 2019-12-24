What's open and closed this Family Day

Monday is Family Day and many retail shops, public services and attractions won't be open.

This is the third time New Brunswick has celebrated Family Day, since the holiday was introduced in 2017 by the province.

To make sure you're prepared for the holiday, here's a list of what's open and closed on Monday.

Retail and grocery

All Sobeys stores in the province are closed.

New Brunswick Walmarts are closed.

Atlantic Superstores are closed.

NB Liquor stores are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and closed Family Day.

Fredericton's Regent Mall and Moncton's CF Champlain Place and Saint John's McAllister Place are closed.

The Saint John City Market is closed.

Government offices, public services

Fredericton Transit will not be operating.

Saint John Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Codiac Transpo will not be running.

Service New Brunswick is closed.

Service Canada is open.

Public libraries in the province are closed Monday.

Recreation