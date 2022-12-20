What's open, what's closed on Easter weekend in N.B.

If you're hosting Easter dinner this year or haven't yet bought your chocolate eggs, you might be wondering what's open this weekend.

Many retail and grocery stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, but open for Easter Monday.

Here's a breakdown of what's open and what's closed on the Easter weekend across the province:

Retail and grocery

Good Friday, April 7:

Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore will be closed.

Walmart will not be open.

N.B. Liquor will be closed.

Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open.

Saint John City Market will be closed.

Regent Mall in Fredericton will be closed.

CF Champlain mall in Dieppe will be closed.

McAllister Place in Saint John will be closed.

Many people avoid the shops and spend the long weekend with family and friends. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Saturday, April 8:

Sobeys, Walmart, Atlantic Superstore will be open.

N.B. Liquor will be open regular hours.

Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open.

Saint John City Market will be open with Easter activities.

Regent Mall in Fredericton will be open.

CF Champlain mall in Dieppe will be open.

McAllister Place in Saint John will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 9:

Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore will be closed.

Walmart will not be open.

N.B. Liquor will be closed.

Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open.

Saint John City Market will be closed.

Regent Mall in Fredericton will be closed.

CF Champlain mall in Dieppe will be closed.

McAllister Place in Saint John will be closed.

There's still time to get your chocolate bunny and eggs for the long weekend. (And-One/Shutterstock)

Easter Monday, April 10:

Sobeys, Walmart, Atlantic Superstore will be open.

N.B. Liquor will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart will be open.

Saint John City Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Regent Mall in Fredericton will be open.

CF Champlain mall in Dieppe will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

McAllister Place in Saint John will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Government offices, public services

Good Friday, April 7:

Fredericton City Hall will be closed.

Moncton City Hall will be closed.

Saint John City Hall will be closed.

Saint John Transit will not run.

Codiac Transpo in Moncton will not run.

Fredericton Transit will not run.

All public libraries and administrative offices will be closed.

Service Canada will be closed.

Saturday, April 8:

Saint John Transit will operate as usual.

Codiac Transpo in Moncton will operate as usual.

Fredericton Transit will operate as usual.

Easter Sunday, April 9:

Saint John Transit will operate as usual.

Codiac Transpo in Moncton will not run.

All public libraries and administrative offices will be closed.

There are some shops open throughout the weekend if you need to run out for supplies before your egg hunt. (Darin Oswald/TheCanadian Press)

Easter Monday, April 10: