What's open and what's closed on Easter weekend in New Brunswick
Government offices, transportation services will be closed Friday, Monday
To make sure you're prepared for the holiday, here's a list of what's open and closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday:
Retail and grocery
-
NB Liquor will be closed
-
Cannabis NB will be closed.
-
Mcallister Place in Saint John will be closed.
-
Regent Mall in Fredericton will be closed.
-
CF Champlain mall in Dieppe will be closed.
-
Grocery stores are closed.
-
Some pharmacies will remain open with reduced hours.
Most administrative and shipping services will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.
Here is a list of the other services closed on the Good Friday and Easter Monday:
Government offices and public services
-
Service New Brunswick is closed.
-
Service Canada is closed.
-
Canada Post is closed.
-
All public libraries and administrative offices will be closed Friday, Sunday and Monday. Library services by mail will also be suspended.
-
Saint John Transit will not operate.
-
Fredericton Transit will not operate.
-
Codiac Transpo will not operate on Friday or Sunday.
