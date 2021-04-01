What's open and what's closed on Easter weekend in New Brunswick

To make sure you're prepared for the holiday, here's a list of what's open and closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday:

Retail and grocery

NB Liquor will be closed

Cannabis NB will be closed.

Mcallister Place in Saint John will be closed.

Regent Mall in Fredericton will be closed.

CF Champlain mall in Dieppe will be closed.

Grocery stores are closed.

Some pharmacies will remain open with reduced hours.

Most administrative and shipping services will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Here is a list of the other services closed on the Good Friday and Easter Monday:

Government offices and public services