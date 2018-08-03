Easter weekend 2019: What's open and what's closed

Are you wondering where you can stock up on your last-minute chocolate eggs? Here's a look at what's open and closed this long weekend.

Good Friday is a statutory holiday, which means government offices and most retail and other businesses will be closed.

Easter Sunday and Easter Monday are not prescribed days of rest under the New Brunswick's Days of Rest Act, however.

That means businesses in the province can choose to remain open or close on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Retail and grocery

Sobeys is closed Friday and Sunday.

Superstore locations are closed Friday and Sunday.

NB Liquor is closed Friday and Sunday.

Regent Mall in Fredericton, McAllister Place in Saint John and Champlain Place in Moncton are closed Friday and Sunday. The malls will be open Monday.

Government offices and public services