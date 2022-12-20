What's open, what's closed this holiday long weekend

Most retail and grocery stores in New Brunswick will be closed Sunday because it's Christmas Day, and stay closed the next day, Boxing Day. Transit won't be operating those days either and will have an early end on Christmas Eve.

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed over the holiday weekend:

Retail and grocery:

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24

Sobeys will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart will be open, with hours depending on location

Atlantic Superstore will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

N.B. Liquor will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open, with hours depending on location

Saint John City Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Resurgo Place will be closed

Moncton Market will operate with regular hours

Fredericton Boyce Farmers' Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Regent Mall in Fredericton will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CF Champlain mall in Dieppe will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McAllister Place in Saint John will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas, Dec. 25

Sobeys, Walmart, Atlantic Superstore will be closed

N.B. Liquor will be closed

Shoppers Drug Mart will be closed

Regent Mall, CF Champlain mall and McAllister Place mall will be closed

Saint John City Market will be closed

Resurgo Place will be closed

Boxing Day, Dec. 26

Sobeys, Walmart and Atlantic Superstore will be closed

N.B. Liquor will be closed

Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations will open, depending on location

Regent Mall, CF Champlain mall and McAllister Place mall will be closed

Saint John City Market will be closed

Resurgo Place will be closed

Government offices, public services:

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24

Saint John Transit will stop service at 6 p.m.

Saint John city arenas will close at 4 p.m.

Codiac Transpo in Moncton will end some services early, depending on the line

Fredericton Transit's last buses depart Kings Place at 6:15 p.m.

Fredericton arenas will close at 3 p.m.

Christmas, Dec. 25

Saint John city arenas will be closed

Buses in Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton will not run

Fredericton arenas will be closed

Boxing Day, Dec. 26

Buses in Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton will not run

Saint John city arenas except for free skates at the Stuart Hurley and Charles Gorman arenas

City of Saint John offices will be closed

Fredericton City Hall will be closed

Moncton City Hall will be closed

Fredericton arenas will be closed

Tuesday, Dec. 27