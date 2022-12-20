What's open, what's closed this holiday long weekend
Buses won't run on Christmas, Boxing Day
Most retail and grocery stores in New Brunswick will be closed Sunday because it's Christmas Day, and stay closed the next day, Boxing Day. Transit won't be operating those days either and will have an early end on Christmas Eve.
Here's a look at what's open and what's closed over the holiday weekend:
Retail and grocery:
Christmas Eve, Dec. 24
-
Sobeys will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-
Walmart will be open, with hours depending on location
-
Atlantic Superstore will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-
N.B. Liquor will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-
Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open, with hours depending on location
-
Saint John City Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
-
Resurgo Place will be closed
-
Moncton Market will operate with regular hours
-
Fredericton Boyce Farmers' Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
-
Regent Mall in Fredericton will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-
CF Champlain mall in Dieppe will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-
McAllister Place in Saint John will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Christmas, Dec. 25
-
Sobeys, Walmart, Atlantic Superstore will be closed
-
N.B. Liquor will be closed
-
Shoppers Drug Mart will be closed
-
Regent Mall, CF Champlain mall and McAllister Place mall will be closed
-
Saint John City Market will be closed
-
Resurgo Place will be closed
Boxing Day, Dec. 26
-
Sobeys, Walmart and Atlantic Superstore will be closed
-
N.B. Liquor will be closed
-
Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations will open, depending on location
-
Regent Mall, CF Champlain mall and McAllister Place mall will be closed
-
Saint John City Market will be closed
-
Resurgo Place will be closed
Government offices, public services:
Christmas Eve, Dec. 24
-
Saint John Transit will stop service at 6 p.m.
-
Saint John city arenas will close at 4 p.m.
-
Codiac Transpo in Moncton will end some services early, depending on the line
-
Fredericton Transit's last buses depart Kings Place at 6:15 p.m.
-
Fredericton arenas will close at 3 p.m.
Christmas, Dec. 25
-
Saint John city arenas will be closed
-
Atlantic Superstore will be closed
-
N.B. Liquor will be closed
-
Shoppers Drug Mart will be closed
-
Buses in Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton will not run
-
Fredericton arenas will be closed
Boxing Day, Dec. 26
-
Buses in Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton will not run
-
Saint John city arenas except for free skates at the Stuart Hurley and Charles Gorman arenas
-
City of Saint John offices will be closed
-
Fredericton City Hall will be closed
-
Moncton City Hall will be closed
-
Fredericton arenas will be closed
Tuesday, Dec. 27
-
Saint John Transit will run with regular service
-
City of Saint John offices will be closed
-
Fredericton city hall will be closed
-
Moncton city hall will be closed
-
Codiac Transpo in Moncton will run with regular service
-
Fredericton Transit will run with regular service
-
Service Canada, Service New Brunswick will be closed