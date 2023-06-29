What's open, what's closed on Canada Day weekend in New Brunswick

Canada Day falls on a Saturday this year which means many businesses and government offices that are typically closed on that day will observe the holiday on Monday.

Some businesses that tend to operate on Saturdays may be closed or have reduced hours on that day.

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed on the Canada Day long weekend across the province:

Retail and grocery

Canada Day, July 1:

Sobeys, Walmart, Atlantic Superstore will be closed.

N.B. Liquor will be closed.

Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open, hours depend on location.

Saint John City Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Regent Mall in Fredericton will be closed.

CF Champlain mall in Dieppe will be closed.

McAllister Place in Saint John will be closed.

Monday, July 3:

Sobeys, Walmart, Atlantic Superstore will be open.

N.B. Liquor will be open.

Shoppers Drug Mart will be open.

Saint John City Market will be open.

Regent Mall in Fredericton will be open

CF Champlain mall in Dieppe will be open.

McAllister Place in Saint John will be open.

Tourism attractions

Canada Day, July 1:

Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton is open.

Fredericton Region Museum is open.

Aquarium N.B. in Shippagan will have a mobile kiosk at UNI Park.

Huntsman Marine Science Centre in Saint Andrews is open.

Monday, July 3:

Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton is open.

Fredericton Region Museum is open.

Aquarium N.B. in Shippagan is open.

Huntsman Marine Science Centre in Saint Andrews is open.

Government offices, public services

Canada Day, July 1:

Saint John Transit will not run.

Codiac Transpo in Moncton will offer modified service .

Fredericton Transit will not run.

All public libraries and administrative offices will be closed.

Service New Brunswick will be closed.

Monday, July 3:

Saint John Transit will run with regular service.

Saint John City Hall and offices will be closed.

Codiac Transpo in Moncton will run with regular service.

Moncton City Hall and municipal offices will be closed.

Fredericton Transit will run with regular service.

Fredericton City Hall and offices will be closed.

All public libraries and administrative offices will be closed.

Service New Brunswick will be closed.

Canada Day Fireworks