What's open, what's closed on Canada Day in New Brunswick

Many retail outlets closed, lots to see and do

CBC News ·
Most retail and government services are closed on Friday. (Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images)

Happy Birthday Canada!

With the arrival of the national holiday most businesses are closed for the day throughout the province.

Retail and grocery:

  • Some pharmacies are open today. 
  • Grocery store chains, including Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore and Walmart, are closed. 
  • NB Liquor corporate stores and Cannabis NB are closed.
  • The province's three largest malls, Regent Mall in Fredericton, CF Champlain Place in Dieppe, and McAllister Place in Saint John are all closed.

Attractions:

  • Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton is open.
  • Fredericton Region Museum is open.
  • Kings Landing is open.
  • Aquarium NB in Shippagan is open.
  • Village Historique Acadien in Bertrand, near Caraquet, is open.
  • Huntsman Marine Science Centre in St. Andrews is open.
  • Resurgo Place in Moncton is closed.

Government services and transit:

  • Municipal administrative buildings are closed.
  • There is no municipal bus service in Fredericton, Moncton, Saint John or Miramichi.
  • All Service Canada and Service New Brunswick locations in the province are closed.
