What's open, what's closed on Canada Day in New Brunswick
With the arrival of the national holiday many businesses are closed for the day throughout the province.
Many retail outlets closed, lots to see and do
Happy Birthday Canada!
Retail and grocery:
- Some pharmacies are open today.
- Grocery store chains, including Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore and Walmart, are closed.
- NB Liquor corporate stores and Cannabis NB are closed.
- The province's three largest malls, Regent Mall in Fredericton, CF Champlain Place in Dieppe, and McAllister Place in Saint John are all closed.
Attractions:
- Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton is open.
- Fredericton Region Museum is open.
- Kings Landing is open.
- Aquarium NB in Shippagan is open.
- Village Historique Acadien in Bertrand, near Caraquet, is open.
- Huntsman Marine Science Centre in St. Andrews is open.
- Resurgo Place in Moncton is closed.
Government services and transit:
- Municipal administrative buildings are closed.
- There is no municipal bus service in Fredericton, Moncton, Saint John or Miramichi.
- All Service Canada and Service New Brunswick locations in the province are closed.
