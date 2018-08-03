Skip to Main Content
Your guide to what's open and closed Canada Day across New Brunswick
Your guide to what's open and closed Canada Day across New Brunswick

With Canada Day celebrations set to kick off around the province, here's a look at what's open and closed over the long weekend.

Most retail and grocery stores are closed Monday, July 1

Sarah Morin · CBC News ·
Malls, grocery stores and NB Liquor locations in Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton are closed Canada Day.

With Canada Day celebrations set to kick off around the province, here's a look at what's open and closed because of the holiday. 

Retail and grocery

  • All but one NB Liquor store will be closed Monday. The Saint Andrews location is open from noon to 5 p.m. 
  • Walmart is closed Monday. 
  • Grocery stores, including Atlantic Superstore and Sobeys, are closed Monday.
  • Regent Mall in Fredericton, Champlain Place in Dieppe and McAllister Place in Saint John are closed Monday.

Government offices, public services

  • Buses in Saint John will operate on a Sunday schedule on Canada Day. Saint John Transit is offering free rides. Fredericton Transit and Codiac Transpo buses will not be running. 
  • Service New Brunswick and Service Canada are closed. 
  • Canada Post is closed Canada Day and there will be no collection or delivery of mail.
  • Saint John City Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. 

Galleries, museums

  • Beaverbrook Art Gallery will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.
  • New Brunswick Museum, Saint John, will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.
  • Resurgo Place, Moncton will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Road closures

  • In Moncton, the eastbound lanes of Assomption Boulevard from Lutz Street to Downing Street will be closed to traffic Canada Day from 2 p.m. Sunday to 11:59 p.m. Monday. The westbound lanes of Assomption Boulevard from Main Street to Westmorland Street will also be closed, along with with Downing Street from Assomption Boulevard to Sommet Lane. 
  • In Fredericton, St. Anne's Point Drive will be closed from 11:30 a.m. Monday to 1 a.m. on Tuesday. The Westmorland Street Bridge will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Carleton Street north of Queen Street to the Pedway will be closed starting 5 p.m. Sunday. It will reopen after the fireworks around 12 a.m.

 

