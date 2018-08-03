Your guide to what's open and closed Canada Day across New Brunswick

With Canada Day celebrations set to kick off around the province, here's a look at what's open and closed because of the holiday.

Retail and grocery

All but one NB Liquor store will be closed Monday. The Saint Andrews location is open from noon to 5 p.m.

Walmart is closed Monday.

Grocery stores, including Atlantic Superstore and Sobeys, are closed Monday.

Regent Mall in Fredericton, Champlain Place in Dieppe and McAllister Place in Saint John are closed Monday.

Government offices, public services

Buses in Saint John will operate on a Sunday schedule on Canada Day. Saint John Transit is offering free rides. Fredericton Transit and Codiac Transpo buses will not be running.

Service New Brunswick and Service Canada are closed.

Canada Post is closed Canada Day and there will be no collection or delivery of mail.

Saint John City Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Galleries, museums

Beaverbrook Art Gallery will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.

New Brunswick Museum, Saint John, will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Resurgo Place, Moncton will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

