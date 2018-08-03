Your guide to what's open and closed Canada Day across New Brunswick
With Canada Day celebrations set to kick off around the province, here's a look at what's open and closed over the long weekend.
Most retail and grocery stores are closed Monday, July 1
With Canada Day celebrations set to kick off around the province, here's a look at what's open and closed because of the holiday.
Retail and grocery
- All but one NB Liquor store will be closed Monday. The Saint Andrews location is open from noon to 5 p.m.
- Walmart is closed Monday.
- Grocery stores, including Atlantic Superstore and Sobeys, are closed Monday.
- Regent Mall in Fredericton, Champlain Place in Dieppe and McAllister Place in Saint John are closed Monday.
Government offices, public services
- Buses in Saint John will operate on a Sunday schedule on Canada Day. Saint John Transit is offering free rides. Fredericton Transit and Codiac Transpo buses will not be running.
- Service New Brunswick and Service Canada are closed.
- Canada Post is closed Canada Day and there will be no collection or delivery of mail.
- Saint John City Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
Galleries, museums
- Beaverbrook Art Gallery will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.
- New Brunswick Museum, Saint John, will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.
- Resurgo Place, Moncton will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.
Road closures
- In Moncton, the eastbound lanes of Assomption Boulevard from Lutz Street to Downing Street will be closed to traffic Canada Day from 2 p.m. Sunday to 11:59 p.m. Monday. The westbound lanes of Assomption Boulevard from Main Street to Westmorland Street will also be closed, along with with Downing Street from Assomption Boulevard to Sommet Lane.
- In Fredericton, St. Anne's Point Drive will be closed from 11:30 a.m. Monday to 1 a.m. on Tuesday. The Westmorland Street Bridge will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Carleton Street north of Queen Street to the Pedway will be closed starting 5 p.m. Sunday. It will reopen after the fireworks around 12 a.m.