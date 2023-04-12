Ontario NDP opposition questions utility's interest in 'money-losing' Point Lepreau

The NDP opposition in Ontario says the provincial government there should block any agreement to have its Crown power utility share any debt or financial risk from New Brunswick's Point Lepreau nuclear power plant.

NDP energy critic Peter Tabuns says the Doug Ford government should provide "clear assurance" that it would veto any deal that transfers any financial liability for Point Lepreau to Ontario Power Generation.

"We already have very expensive electricity in Ontario," Tabuns said in an interview.

"The idea that we would take on debt for someone else's generation problems just doesn't make any sense to me."

N.B. Power CEO Lori Clark said the Crown corporation is looking at options for how the Ontario utility might be able to help run Lepreau better. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

N.B. Power confirmed that negotiations with Ontario Power could lead to the company taking an equity stake — partial ownership — in Point Lepreau, though it said that's only one of several options.

Tabuns raised the issue in the Ontario legislature last week.

"We need to focus on Ontario and its needs, not on problem plants in other provinces," he said during question period.

Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith responded that the Progressive Conservative government would "wait and see what happens" in the negotiations.

"Any deal will be in the best interest of Ontario ratepayers," Smith said. "You can take that to the bank."

N.B. Power CEO Lori Clark told CBC News last week the Crown corporation is looking at a range of options for how the Ontario utility might be able to help run Lepreau better.

She said one of them could be "a separate entity" co-owned by the two utilities to manage the plant, allowing them to share profits and financial risk.

As of January, Point Lepreau had achieved only 55 per cent capacity for 2022-23, according to filings to the utilities board. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The Point Lepreau plant has had a series of problems since a $2.4-billion refurbishment wrapped up in 2012 that increased the utility's debt.

As of January, the plant had achieved only 55 per cent capacity for 2022-23, according to N.B. Power's filings with the Energy and Utilities Board.

That includes a 35-day outage that began Dec. 15 and stretched into January, wiping out all of the utility's projected profit for this year.

Ontario Power Generation has a large fleet of nuclear reactors, giving it more experience dealing with shutdowns, Premier Blaine Higgs said last month.

But Tabuns questioned why the Ontario utility would want to have any responsibility for what he called a money-losing plant.

Smith responded in the legislature by accusing the Ontario NDP of opposing the development of small modular nuclear reactors.

Premier Blaine Higgs has said Ontario Power has more experience dealing with shutdowns. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

In the question period exchange, Tabuns quoted N.B. Power saying that "all possible options" were on the table for Point Lepreau. The New Brunswick utility later clarified that it would not sell the power plant as a whole to Ontario Power Generation.

"You can own an awful lot of plant short of 100 per cent and still take on big liability," Tabuns said Wednesday.

"The idea of going into a joint venture in which Ontario Power Generation may be financially liable is not appealing either. I don't see why we should take on any liability in this case."

Ontario is already spending billions of dollars subsidizing power rates because of a series of costly construction projects approved under a previous Liberal government, he said.

Tabuns said he plans to continue questioning the Ford government about a possible OPG-Lepreau agreement when the legislature returns next week.