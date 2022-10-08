Ontario man dead after 2-vehicle collision in Shediac Cape

A 61-year-old Ontario man has died after a two-vehicle collision in Shediac Cape, N.B.

RCMP say the man was a passenger in a car that collided with a pickup truck on Friday. The truck was pulling a trailer.

Police believe the crash occurred when the car turned left in front of the truck at an intersection on Route 134. The truck was unable to stop in time.

There were four people in the car. One was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries while two others went to hospital with less serious injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck had minor injuries.

An investigation has begun.