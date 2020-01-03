Couple spending 1 year in each province on decade-long adventure

Many people enjoy travelling and experiencing new places once retired, but one Ontario couple has sought a much more immersive experience.

Beverly and Al Verwey decided to spend 10 years living in each Canadian province for one year.

They came up with the idea after discussing post-retirement vacation plans and decided on exploring their own country. After sorting out the logistics of how they would do it, they started the decade-long adventure in June 2016 by moving to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Three and a half years and three provinces later, the Verweys are now living in Fredericton and enjoying what New Brunswick has to offer.

"There is a lot more to see here than what people from other provinces think," Beverly Verwey told CBC Radio. "We've been told, 'New Brunswick, there isn't a lot there.' But there is a lot."

One of their first stops after arriving in the provincial capital last June was a charming visit to the Boyce Farmers Market. From there, the couple visited the Hopewell Rocks, canoed the Miramichi River, took in the Atlantic Balloon Fiesta and learned all about Chicken Bones.

The Hopewell Rocks were among the many sites the Verweys visited during their stay in New Brunswick. (Beverly Verwey/Sea to Sea Canada)

"We have specific (things) that we look to do," said Verwey about planning their stay. "For example, in New Brunswick we're looking for all the covered bridges.

"We thought it was neat there were so many covered bridges."

She said she was struck by the number of "world's biggest" objects New Brunswick boasts. From the longest covered bridge to the biggest axe or lobster, the Verweys have taken in most of the major attractions.

Loving the cultures and landscapes

They've been keeping a blog of their travels , through all four Atlantic provinces.

With an RV in tow, they rent a furnished apartment in one community and explore the province from there with short trips.

Verwey said she's enjoying learning about the distinct cultures on the East Coast and the diverse landscapes between each province.

The couple's next destination is Ontario to spend time at home with new grandchildren for a year before moving on to Quebec.