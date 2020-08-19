Parents, students organize boycott of online learning, starting Friday

A movement to boycott online classes starting Friday in New Brunswick has gained traction on social media among some parents and students.

Mélissa Daigle Richard started a Facebook group called "Après le 12 Novembre …. NON à l'école Virtuel" this week to rally parents to pull their children out of online classes.

The group's goal is to pressure the government to get kids back into schools.

All schools closed two weeks ago when provincial employees who are members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) went on strike over wages. Students have been attending online classes since then.

Richard started her Facebook group to protest online learning on Wednesday night, and in less than 24 hours it had attracted more than 1,500 members.

Richard said she was surprised by the attention and support.

"I felt, wow, we're not alone," she said.

Richard sent an email on Wednesday night to the principal of her son's school, to Premier Blaine Higgs and to Education Minister Dominic Cardy, informing them that her son, who's in Grade 10, would no longer be attending online classes.

CBC News reached out to the Education Department for comment late Thursday but did not immediately receive a response.

Richard said her son has been having a hard time keeping up with online classes.

"He has headaches, he's not doing well at all," she said. "We feel as parents that the kids need to go back to school to learn."

Richard and other parents are hoping a boycott of online classes will get their kids back to in-person classes faster.

"Another plan needs to be done. Online, every day, is not an answer," she said.

Students plan on boycotting classes, despite fear of failing

Mia Richard, a Grade 12 student at École L'Odysée in Moncton, is not planning on attending online classes as of Friday.

"It's not easy doing meetings from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every single day," Richard said. "We don't see our friends, we don't do anything else all week long."

In addition to the Facebook group, a poster has been circulating among students on social media, encouraging them to stop attending classes as of Nov. 12 in solidarity with CUPE workers.

"We're trying to prove to Premier Higgs and Dominic Cardy that, yes, online school is good, but it's not sufficient. It's not enough," she said.

Among her peers, Richard says opinions vary on participating in the boycott.

Some students want to participate, but are worried about their grades. Richard, who plans on attending St. Thomas University next year, said she shares the same concern.

"I've been scared that if I don't go to the meetings, I'm going to fail," she said.

Despite this fear, Richard says continuing to attend online classes can't be the answer.

"I hope that they choose to pay workers what they deserve so we could all get back to our normal routines."

Online school taking financial toll on families

Bobbie Collins kids haven't attended online classes since the CUPE strike began two weeks ago.

"It's not realistic for them to be doing online schooling. They're in grades three and one," she said. "It's a lot of extra work we didn't plan for."

Collins says that because of the strike, daycares are now opening for full days, meaning that fees have jumped $60 a week per child.

The higher fees mean that Collins and her husband are now taking turns staying at home with their five children.

"As parents, we all have budgets. My income didn't go up," said Collins.

Despite the toll school closures are having on Collins' family, she said her support for CUPE workers is unwavering.

"I hope they get what they want and that they continue to strike for as long as it takes," she said.

"It's a difficult situation for parents to be in, to not have their kids in school. But I also don't think it's fair that these bus drivers and custodians and EAs aren't getting the proper pay that they deserve."