Online choir hopes to bring some virtual joy this Canada Day

Bonnie Murray of the Sea Belles chorus in Saint John is part of a national singing project that launches today with a 300-voice rendition of O Canada.

The choir will sing the national anthem in an online video to celebrate Canada Day.

Murray is the only member of the Sea Belles in the choir. She has been singing in barbershop quartets for more than 30 years and found the production of O Canada fun but challenging.

"When I looked at requirements I thought, well, perhaps this might be more of a challenge than I realized," she told Information Morning Saint John.

She said it took about two weeks to to prepare and submit her contribution to the performance of the national anthem.

Bonnie Murray said it's been hard not being able to get together with the Sea Belles over the past few months. (Submitted by Bonnie Murray)

"After multiple takes, I finally got the audio done and then you have to do a video. That was even more challenging because as people we're very critical of ourselves."

The project was created by InstaChoir, based in Hamilton, Ont. The choir was formed to be a low-commitment way for people to get together and sing in a low-stress environment.

Jordan Travis, the founder and director of InstaChoir, moved the operation online shortly after COVID-19 hit, and now people from across the world can participate.

He said the Canada Day video took weeks to put together. He and his InstaChoir partner had to stitch together the video and the audio separately.

"I wanted it to sound like a choir, so if there's little imperfections here and there that's OK, because when we perform live that happens," he said.

People from around the world will sing in the video — mostly Canadians, although some of the singers just wanted to be part of the celebration.

"Some of these people are also just supportive," Travis said. "They want to sing, they love Canada and they want to be part of this to celebrate as well."

Jordan Travis knew once COVID-19 hit he wanted to move his low-commitment choir online for people across the world to enjoy. (Submitted by Jordan Travis)

Singing in a choir is considered risky behaviour during the pandemic because of the droplets that are released and how far they can travel.

Murray said it's been difficult not being able to get together with the Sea Belles during the COVID-related restrictions of recent months, but she's thrilled by the opportunity to be in the anthem project.

"As singers you love to sing together and have fun."

The video will premiere on InstaChoir's Youtube, website and Facebook page.