New Brunswick is reporting its 27th COVID-related death but no new cases on Sunday.

An Edmundston resident in their 90s died from complications that included the virus, according to Public Health. The person lived at Villa des Jardins, an adult residential facility experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Edmundston region (Zone 4) has recorded 13 of the province's 27 deaths.

The latest update comes as New Brunswick's total number of active COVID-19 cases drops. The province reported two new cases on Saturday, and no more than two cases per day over the past week.

There are now 38 total active cases, mostly concentrated in Zone 4. One person is hospitalized and in intensive care.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, said that trend could move the entire province back to the less-restrictive yellow phase in a little more than a week.

Russell said the orange phase will remain in effect until the end of March Break, and yellow rules will be modified in response to the presence of COVID variants.

People will be asked to limit their contacts to a steady 15 under the yellow phase, which can include those living in other health zones.

Sports teams will be also allowed to play in games across zones, and indoor or outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people will be permitted, with physical distancing.

Orange phase changes

A series of changes to public health orange guidelines took effect at midnight on Friday:

Hospital visits are permitted with public health measures in place.

Residents can now go between orange zones for non-essential trips

Those living in other regions can be part of a household's steady 10 contacts.

Compassionate travel exemptions to attend a funeral will be offered to people living outside New Brunswick.

Testing for cross-border travel

New Brunswick truck drivers and cross-border commuters now have access to a rapid-testing pilot project.

The tests became available at the Pharmacy for Life in Hartland, starting on Friday.

People must be asymptomatic and provide proof that they cross the border regularly for work, medical care or to visit a veterinarian.

Public Health said additional testing at other pharmacies is expected to become available in the coming weeks.

New Brunswick has confirmed 1,430 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 1,364 recoveries.

The province has conducted 228,779 total tests, including 560 on Saturday.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: