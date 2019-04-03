A 68-year-old man is dead after a boat he was in capsized off the coast of Bouctouche in southeastern New Brunswick on Tuesday.

RCMP Cpl. Eric Friel said a call came in around 3 p.m. that two males were in the water.

The second man was rescued by bystanders and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A Cormorant helicopter transported the 68-year-old man to Moncton where an ambulance was waiting.

He would later die in hospital.