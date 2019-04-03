New
68-year-old man dead after boat capsized near Bouctouche
A 68-year-old man is dead after a boat he was in capsized off the coast of Bouctouche in southeastern New Brunswick on Tuesday.
Second passanger rescued with non-life-threatening injuries
RCMP Cpl. Eric Friel said a call came in around 3 p.m. that two males were in the water.
The second man was rescued by bystanders and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
A Cormorant helicopter transported the 68-year-old man to Moncton where an ambulance was waiting.
He would later die in hospital.
With files from Jennifer Sweet