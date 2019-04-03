Skip to Main Content
68-year-old man dead after boat capsized near Bouctouche
68-year-old man dead after boat capsized near Bouctouche

A 68-year-old man is dead after a boat he was in capsized off the coast of Bouctouche in southeastern New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Second passanger rescued with non-life-threatening injuries

CBC News ·
A Cormorant helicopter transported the man to Moncton where an ambulance was waiting following a boating accident on Tuesday. He would later die in hospital. (Wade Perry)

RCMP Cpl. Eric Friel said a call came in around 3 p.m. that two males were in the water.

The second man was rescued by bystanders and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A Cormorant helicopter transported the 68-year-old man to Moncton where an ambulance was waiting.

He would later die in hospital.

With files from Jennifer Sweet

