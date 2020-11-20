Skip to Main Content
Saint John police investigate fatal vehicle collision
New Brunswick

Saint John police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on the city's west side on Thursday afternoon. 

Few details are being released

CBC News ·
Two vehicles were involved in the collision on the west side that left one person dead. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Department spokesperson Jim Hennessy said police responded to a call on Manawagonish Road, near the Pumpkin Patch market, at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday. 

Hennessy said two vehicles were involved and one person died. No other details were being released. 

The investigation will continue, said Hennessy. 

 

