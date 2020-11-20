Saint John police investigate fatal vehicle collision
Saint John police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on the city's west side on Thursday afternoon.
Few details are being released
Saint John police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on the city's west side on Thursday afternoon.
Department spokesperson Jim Hennessy said police responded to a call on Manawagonish Road, near the Pumpkin Patch market, at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday.
Hennessy said two vehicles were involved and one person died. No other details were being released.
The investigation will continue, said Hennessy.