All N.B. COVID-19 cases now Omicron, 'almost exclusively' BA.2 subvariant

Omicron is now the only strain of COVID-19 circulating in New Brunswick, and almost all of the cases are the highly transmissible subvariant BA.2, according to the Department of Health.

No cases of the newer, even more infectious Omicron subvariant XE, which is a combination of BA.2 and BA.1, have been detected yet, says the province's acting deputy chief medical officer of health.

But the province continues to conduct typing of random positive cases to determine what kind of variants are spreading across the province, said Dr. Yves Léger.

"We know that the pandemic is a global event and that, as we have seen so far, we will continue to see new variants that will appear."

As the virus continues to spread, it adapts and changes, said Léger.

"Certainly we always hope that [the new variants] will not necessarily be more transmissible or certainly … cause more severe disease," he said.

"But we will continue to monitor that very closely and make sure that we have both the capacity to detect it and to test for it in the province."

Dr. Yves Léger, the province's acting deputy medical officer of health, said New Brunswick has seen BA.2 cases 'almost exclusively' over the past week or two. (Pascal Raiche-Nogue/Radio-Canada)

BA.2 is the dominant subvariant globally, representing nearly 94 per cent of all sequenced cases, according to the World Health Organization.

It was first confirmed in the Moncton region, Zone 1, in February.

Early research suggests BA.2 is five to seven times more transmissible than the original COVID-19 strain first detected in Wuhan, China, or roughly two times more transmissible than the Delta variant, which first hit in late 2020 and early 2021.

But so far, the evidence suggests it is no more likely to cause severe disease.

"What we've seen here certainly in the last week or two is, is almost exclusively BA.2," said Léger.

The growth of the subvariant in the province underscores the need for people to get vaccinated and get their third dose if they haven't already, he said.

XE, which was first detected in the United Kingdom on Jan.19, is 10 per cent more transmissible than BA2, which is 60 per cent more transmissible than BA1, officials have said.

WHO is also tracking other Omicron subvariants, including BA.1.1, BA.3 and, more recently, BA.4 and BA.5, to assess whether they're more infectious or dangerous.